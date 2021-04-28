ICSI CSEET May Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Tomorrow At 2 PM, See How To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be releasing ICSI CSEET May admit card 2021 tomorrow on April 29, 2021, from 2 PM. The CSEET admit card 2021 will be released on the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu. Those candidates who have registered themselves for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) can go to the above-mentioned website and download ICSI CSEET May admit card 2021 from 2 PM tomorrow. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the ICSI CSEET May admit card 2021.

ICSI CSEET May admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow

Candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the CSEET admit card 2021. As the admit cards will be released tomorrow, the wait of the candidates will be finally over. However, all the registered candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible once they are released on the official website tomorrow to avoid any last-minute problems. The official notification read as, “You are requested to download your Admit Card alongwith instructions to the candidates by visiting website link: https://www.icsi.edu/cseet/or https://tinyurl.com/yjhmd98k which will be available for download from 14:00 Hours on 29th April , 2021 onwards by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth.”

See the official notice about CSEET May admit card HERE

ICSI CSEET May admit card 2021 will have details like Name, Photograph, Signature, Admission Number, Date and Timings of Test, etc. The ICSI CSEET exam date is May 8, 2021. The examination will be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the exam from respective centres. This decision was taken in view of the current pandemic situation in India. The official notice by ICSI read as, “CSEET shall be conducted through REMOTE Proctored mode instead of conducting the same from Test Centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc.” To get the candidates used to the mode of examination, ICSI has also organised a mock test of an hour for the candidates. The mock test is proposed to be held on May 4, 2021. The official notice had mentioned that the admit card will be issued to the candidates 10 days prior to the ICSI CSEET exam date. Here is a look at how to download the CSEET admit card 2021.

How to download ICSI CSEET May admit card 2021?

Open your web browser and go to the search bar.

Copy https://www.icsi.edu/cseet/or https://tinyurl.com/yjhmd98k and paste on the search bar and click enter.

Enter the required credentials like CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth.

Your ICSI CSEET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu to know about all the latest updates and news related to the ICSI CSEET exam.

