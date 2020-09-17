ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Released Today! See Results From Direct Link Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results for the CSEET exam today. CSEET refers to the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test. Candidates who had appeared for the CSEET 2020 exams conducted on August 29th and 31st can now check their results on the official website. The CSEET exam was held online through Remote Proctored Mode. Read on to find out about how the candidates can check their ICSI CSEET 2020 exam results from the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET result

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 today on Thursday. For the first time, the ICSI aspirants were allowed to appear for the exams from their respective homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

After entering the candidate's CSEET registration ID and Date of birth, a candidate can check their results which is available on the ICSI website in the form of E-mark sheet. Candidates are advised to use the Google Chrome browser to download their results for a hassle-free browsing and downloading experience as mentioned on the homepage of ICSI website.

Image courtesy: ICSI main website

Steps to check ICSI CSEET result 2020?

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the ICSI homepage, click on the link stating “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”

You will be directed to a new page then.

Add the CSEET exam credentials like the registration ID and the candidate's date of birth to login to ICSI website.

The CSEET results of 2020 will then appear on the screen

Candidates can download the CSEET 2020 results which are available as E-mark sheet and use it for future use.

Image courtesy: ICSI results portal

The Institute conducted a CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) through remote proctored mode on August 29th. However, the repeat CSEET exam was conducted on August 31 as well. This was done so that the students who could not appear on August 29th paper could appear due to technical issues or other substantial reason can appear for the exam on August 31st date. The ICSI CSEET 2020 was then conducted on August 31st from 10 AM to 12 Noon for such candidates only considering it as a special case for such students who couldn't appear on August 29th.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock