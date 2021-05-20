ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Declared For May Exams, See Direct Link And Steps To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CSEET Result 2021 for the CSEET exams held in May. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their ICSI CSEET May Result on the official website of the ICSI. Read on for more details on how to download your ICSI CSEET Result.

ICSI CSEET 2021 Result declared

The ICSI has announced the results for the CSEET exams held on May 8 and May 10 on their official website at https://www.icsi.edu/home/. The results will contain the marks that candidates have received in each subject. Earlier the ICSI had released a notification announcing that the ICSI CSEET Result 2021 would be declared on the official website on May 20, 2021. Candidates will need to have secured an aggregate or overall 50 per cent marks in all subjects combined and a minimum of 40 per cent in individual subjects. Even if candidates' individual percentage for a subject falls to 40, their overall/aggregate per cent for all subjects must be above 50 per cent. Read on to see how to download the ICSI CSEET May Result.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET Result 2021

Step by Step Process for CSEET Result Download

Candidates can see and download their CSEET results on the official ICSI website. It should be noted that the ICSI will not be providing a physical copy of the results to candidates who appeared for the exams, so candidates must make sure they download their online results on their computers/smartphone. Taking a printout of the results for safekeeping is advised as well.

Candidates will have to visit the official ICSI website at - https://www.icsi.edu/home/

On the homepage, candidates will see a link to the ICSI CSEET 2021 Result.

Clicking on the link will take candidates to the new page where they will have to enter their login credentials/ roll number.

Once candidates have successfully entered their login credentials/roll number, their results will appear on the screen.

Candidates should make sure to download their online results onto their computers/smartphones and take a printout for future reference.

Due to the pandemic, many students who missed out on the opportunity to sit for the ICSI CSEET exams during the May attempt will have the opportunity to appear for the exam again. As a one-time exception, ICSI is allowing students who couldn't attend the May exams to appear for the exams that are going to be held in July. The details about the July CSEET exams will be released on the ICSI website soon, so interested candidates can regularly visit the website. Stay tuned for more ICSI CSEET news and more updates on competitive exams

