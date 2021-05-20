ICSI CSEET Result 2021 To Be Declared Today At 3 PM; See How To Download Result

The Insitute of Company Secretaries of India is set to announce the ICSI CSEET Result 2021 today on May 20, 2021. The ICSI CSEET May Result will be announced on the official website of the ICSI and students who appeared for the exams can directly download their results from the ICSI website. Read on for more details on the result for ICSI CSEET 2021.

ICSI CSEET Result to be Announced Today

The ICSI is set to release the ICSI CSEET May Result today on May 20 at 3 pm. IST. The result for the CSEET exams held on May 8 and May 10 will be announced today. The ICSI CSEET result with details on how many marks the candidates scored in each of the subjects will be available for download. The ICSI released an official notification on their website, announcing the release of the results on May 20, at 3 pm. You can take a look at the official notification through the link given here. Alternatively, you can take a look at the official notice from ICSI down below.

The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)held on 8 th and 10thMay, 2021 would be declared on Thursday, the 20thMay, 2021at 3:00 PM. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

CSEET Result Download

Candidates can download the ICSI CSEET 2021 result for the exams held in May on May 20, at 3 pm IST on the ICSI website. It should be noted that ICSI will not be releasing a physical copy of the results, so students must make sure they download the results on their computer and get a printout. Here are the steps to download the ICSI CSEET result.

Candidates will have to to the official website of ISCI at https://www.icsi.edu/.

On the homepage, the link for ICSI CSEET 2021 Result will become available.

Click on the link, it will lead candidates to a new page, where they will have to enter with their login credentials/roll number.

Once the login credentials/roll no. have been submitted, the results will appear on the candidates' screens.

Candidates are advised to download the results onto their computers and take a printout as well, for future reference.

The passing marks for the CSEET exams have been set at 50 percent aggregate and 40 percent for individual subjects. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate for all subjects, even if their individual subject marks fall to 40 percent. Stay tuned for more ICSI CSEET news and updates on other competitive exams.

IMAGE: ICSI WEBSITE