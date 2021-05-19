ICSI CSEET Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow, May 20: Check How To Download Results Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that it will release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or ICSI CSEET result 2021 on May 20. This was notified by the institute through an official statement. The ICSI CSEET May result is with regards to the entrance exam that took place on May 8 & 10, 2021 through remote proctored mode with an MCQ pattern. Candidates will be able to check their ICSI CSEET May Result online at the official website icsi.edu from 3.00 PM onwards on Thursday.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021

The ICSI official statement read, “The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 8th and 10th May 2021 would be declared on Thursday, the 20th May 2021 at 3:00 PM. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates."

How to download ICSI CSEET Result

Visit the official website of ICSI - isci.edu.

A link for ICSI CSEET result 2021 will be provided on the homepage on the given date and time

Upon clicking on it, the candidate will be redirected to a login page. Candidates are required to enter the login credentials provided to them during the time of application.

Upon successful login, the ICSI CSEET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

It is advised to download the results and keep its hard copy handy for future reference.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam conducted by ICSI for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Courses. CSEET is conducted 4 times a year and is typically held in the months of January, May, July and November. The passing of CSEET is necessary for the candidates to further register for the CS Executive Programme. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of ICSI for daily ICSI CSEET news.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK