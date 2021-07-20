ICSI CSEET Result 2021 To Be Out Tomorrow At 3 Pm, Here's How To Download Results

ICSI CSEET Result 2021 date and time: Institute of Company Secretaries of India is gearing up to declare CSEET Result 2021 on July 21, 2021. The result for July session will be uploaded on the website at 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the July session exam can get to see results at www.icsi.edu. ICSI issued a notification announcing result dates, here is the direct link to see result announcement.

The official notification reads, "The Results pf CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held mon 10th and 12th July 2021 would be declared on Wednesday, 21st July 2021 at 3.00 pm. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website www.icsi.edu."

ICSI CSEET: Important Dates

The examination was held on July 10 and July 12, 2021

Result will be announced on July 21, in the second half at 3 pm

ICSI CSEET result 2021 download

Candidates can see ICSI CSEET 2021 result by visiting www.icsi.edu

On the homepage, visit the 'results' section

Candidate will be redirected to login page where he/she will have to fill in the required credentials

Results will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, download and take a printout of the same as physical copies won't be issued

Candidates who will be looking for physical copies of marksheet are hereby informed that Institute will not issue the same. This has been announced through official notification. The notice reads, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates."

About ICSI CSEET

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test is the first step in becoming a Company Secretary (CS). The basic eligibility criteria for ICSI CSEET 2021 is that a candidate needs to have passed or should be appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination or equivalent or any higher qualification. The examination consists of Multiple Choice Questions and all the questions carry a total of 200 marks. The duration of the paper is two hours. In order to register in the CS Executive program, a candidate needs to clear this ICSI CSEET exam.