ICSI CSEET Result To Be Declared At 4 Pm Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Institute of Company Secretaries of India is all set to release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or ICSI CSEET Result 2021. As per the schedule, the result will be declared on Friday, November 19, 2021. To be noted that result which will be released on Friday is for the November exam and ICSI had confirmed the result release date and time in advance. The result will be declared in the second half at 4 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same on official website icsi.edu.
The ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on November 13 and November 14, 2021. Before the exam was conducted, ICSI held a mock test to familiarise students with the exam pattern and later, a re-test was also held. In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with the registration number and password. The steps to download result has been attached below.
In order to qualify, candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in all four papers and 50 per cent aggregate marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates should keep a check on official website for being updated about ICSI CSEET 2021. Candidates should know that along with releasing results, a subject-wise breakup of marks of every candidate will also be released by ICSI. Candidates should download the results as hard copy of the same will not be sent to them by post.
ICSI said, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates."