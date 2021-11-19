ICSI CSEET Result To Be Declared At 4 Pm Today, Here's How To Check

Institute of Company Secretaries of India is all set to release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or ICSI CSEET Result 2021. As per the schedule, the result will be declared on Friday, November 19, 2021. To be noted that result which will be released on Friday is for the November exam and ICSI had confirmed the result release date and time in advance. The result will be declared in the second half at 4 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same on official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on November 13 and November 14, 2021. Before the exam was conducted, ICSI held a mock test to familiarise students with the exam pattern and later, a re-test was also held. In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with the registration number and password. The steps to download result has been attached below.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Date and Time

The result will be declared on November 19, 2021

The result will be uploaded on official website at 4 pm

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Here's how to check

Candidates are advised to go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India – icsi.edu.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to view CSEET November result.' (To be noted that the link will be activated at 4 pm)

Candidates should enter the required credentials like registration number and password and then click on Login

The ICSI CSEET Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references

In order to qualify, candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in all four papers and 50 per cent aggregate marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates should keep a check on official website for being updated about ICSI CSEET 2021. Candidates should know that along with releasing results, a subject-wise breakup of marks of every candidate will also be released by ICSI. Candidates should download the results as hard copy of the same will not be sent to them by post.