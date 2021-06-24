ICSI CSEET: UG, PG Students To Get Direct Admission To CS Executive Programme

Quick links:
ICSI CSEET: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has issued a notification on Wednesday. It notifies that Graduates and Post Graduates from recognized universities do not have to appear for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) now. This has changed the eligibility criteria for admission in CS Executive Programme. As per the notification, above mentioned students are eligible for direct admission now.
Subject of the notification reads, "Granting exemption to graduates and postgraduates from the recognized universities from appearing in CSEET and enabling them to take direct admission in CS Executive Programme." The change in the admission process was decided in the 277th meeting held on 19th June 2021. Earlier it was mandatory for all to appear in the CSEET. ISCI took to Twitter to inform the same.
Exemption from #CSEET to Graduates & Post Graduates. Get direct admission in #CS Executive Programme pic.twitter.com/Bhf7q7uGfr— The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) June 23, 2021
ICSI released a notification on 18th June 2021. CSEET will be conducted on 10th July 2021. It will be conducted through remote protected mode. CSEET exam generally had 140 questions that carry 200 marks. 35 questions are being asked from four subjects. subjects include business communication, legal aptitude, and logical reasoning, economic and business environment and current affairs (15 questions), and Presentation & Communication Skills (20 questions). Admit cards to the candidates will be issued 10 days prior to the test.