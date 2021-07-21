ICSI Declares CSEET Result 2021, Here's Direct Link To Download Results

CSEET Result 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared CSEET Result 2021 on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. ICSI CSEET 2021 result for the July session was declared and uploaded on the official website at 3 pm. Candidates who gave exams on July 10 or July 12, and are waiting for results, can get to see CSEET results now at www.icsi.edu. ICSI had informed about result schedule through a notification. Candidates who want to see their results are advised to click on direct link mentioned below.

The notification issued reads, "The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website www.icsi.edu."

ICSI CSEET: Important Dates

The examination was held on July 10, 2021 and July 12, 2021.

CSEET 2021 results have been declared on July 21, 2021 at 3 pm.

ICSI CSEET result 2021: Direct link to download results

Candidates should visit www.icsi.edu to access their ICSI CSEET 2021 result.

Go to the 'results' section on homepage.

Candidates will have to login by filling the required details.

Post clicking submit button, results will be displayed on the screen.

OR here is CSEET result download direct link

Candidates are advised to cross-check details, download, and take a printout of the same as physical copies won't be issued.

ICSI CSEET Marksheet

Candidates who will be looking for physical copies of marksheet are hereby informed that Institute will not issue the same. This has been announced through official notification. The notice reads, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates."

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test is the first step in becoming a Company Secretary (CS). The basic eligibility criteria for ICSI CSEET 2021 is that a candidate needs to have passed or should be appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination or equivalent. The examination consists of Multiple Choice Questions and all the questions carry a total of 200 marks.