ICTS Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 7 Posts; See Direct Link To Apply Here

The International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 7 posts for the ICTS Recruitment 2021. The ICTS Recruitment Notification was put up on the official ICTS website on April 24, 2021. Read on to know more about ICTS vacancy and eligibility for ICTS 2021 posts.

ICTS Recruitment 2021

The ICTS has invited applications for 7 ICTS posts which include Tradesman, Junior Engineer, Scientific Officer Vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for these positions on the official ICTS website. The official link to apply is given here - www.icts.res.in/opportunities/2021-02. Interested candidates will have to click on 'Apply Online' link located next to their vacancy position. Here are all the available vacancies and their eligibility criteria. Candidates can find more details on the ICTS Recruitment Notification here. Interested candidates should note that these positions are available in the Bangalore branch of ICTS.

Posts Available and Eligibility

Project Administrative Officer C

Graduate from a recognized University/Institute with an aggregate of 60% marks.

Diploma/Degree/Certificate course in Management or Administration from a recognised

University/Institute.

Knowledge of the use of personal computers and their applications.

5 years service in Level 6 and /or Level 7 and /or Level 8 or with equivalent TME (total monthly emolument).

Project Scientific Officer B (Center Director’s Office)

Full-Time Masters degree in Science (from a recognized University/Institute with an aggregate of 60% marks) in relevant subject/discipline. OR

Full-Time Degree in Engineering (B.E. / B. Tech) (from a recognized University/Institute with an aggregate of 60% marks) in relevant subject/discipline.

2 years experience in a similar job profile.

Project Junior Engineer B (Electrical)

Full-time Diploma in Engineering (from a recognized University/Institute with an aggregate of 60% marks) in relevant discipline[Electrical Engineering].

Knowledge of the use of personal computers and their applications.

2 years experience in a similar job profile.

Project Junior Engineer B (HVAC - Mechanical)

Full-time Diploma in Engineering (from a recognized University/Institute with an aggregate of 60% marks) in relevant discipline [Mechanical Engineering].

Knowledge of the use of personal computers and their applications.

2 years experience in a similar job profile.

Project Junior Engineer B (Civil)

Full-time Diploma in Engineering (from a recognized University/Institute with an aggregate of 60% marks) in relevant discipline [Civil Engineering].

Knowledge of the use of personal computers and their applications.

2 years experience in a similar job profile.

Tradesman B (Temporary) - Civil Plumbing

National Trade Certificate (NTC) (with an aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline [Plumbing-Civil trade].

Minimum 2 years experience in a similar work profile. OR

National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) (with an aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline [Plumbing-Civil trade].

Minimum 1-year experience in a similar work profile.

Tradesman B (Temporary) - Electrical

National Trade Certificate (NTC) (with an aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline [Electrical trade].

Minimum 2 years experience in a similar work profile. OR

National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) (with an aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline [Electrical trade].

Minimum 1-year experience in a similar work profile.

Image Source: ICTS Website