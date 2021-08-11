IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply For 650 Grade A Assistant Manager Posts; Check Details

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has opened recruitment for 650 positions. This year IDBI Bank will recruit 650 Grade A Assistant Managers and the recruitment of Grade A staff will be on the basis of a 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance PGDBF course. The candidate who wishes to apply for the post can check all the details regarding IBDI recruitment here. They can also visit the official page of IDBI.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2021

IDBI Bank vacancy 2021: All those candidates who are hoping to apply for the IDBI Bank vacancy 2021 must hold a 1-year diploma degree in Banking. Only those candidates will be entertained, who have experience of 9 months of classroom studies and a minimum of 3 months of internship at IDBI Bank's branches. All the candidates will be selected for the announced post based on a written examination. An application fee of Rs 1000 is applicable for candidates during the time of applying. Meanwhile, Rs 200 is applicable for reserved category candidates. Here is the direct link to apply for IBDI Recruitment 2021.

IDBI Assistant Manager recruitment | Important dates

Date of notification August 10, 2021 Last date for registration August 22, 2021 Admit Card releasing date August 27, 2021 Date of the exam September 04, 2021

IDBI Bank vacancy 2021: IDBI grade A Assistant Manager

IDBI grade A recruitment: Among 650 A grade positions 265 posts for the UR category, 97 posts are for SC, 48 posts are for the ST category, 65 posts are for the EWS category, OBC will have 175 posts, and the PWD category will have 26 posts, respectively. The applicants will have to face an online test based on the 1-year banking course. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and the candidate will face negative marking as 0.25 marks will be deducted for giving wrong answers. Candidates can apply and complete the application procedure online. It is recommended that the candidate should provide all the documents requested by the bank. Failure to provide the documents may lead to the cancellation of the candidature.