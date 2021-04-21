IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply For Chief Data Officer & Other Posts At Idbibank.in

Earlier this week, IDBI Bank initiated a notification on IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 drive, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Chief Data Officer among other posts. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of IDBI, of which a direct link is provided below, to apply for the posts. The last date to submit the application form has been confirmed to be May 3, 2021. Here's a summary of what was mentioned in the IDBI Bank Recruitment notification.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021

Important Dates

Start Date of IDBI 2021 Application: April 20, 2021

Last Date of IDBI 2021 Application Submission: May 03, 2021

IDBI Bank Vacancy Details

Sr No Post Annual CTC Vacancy 1 Chief Data Officer â‚¹40.00 lac to â‚¹45.00 lac 1 2 Head - Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance â‚¹40.00 lac to â‚¹45.00 lac 1 3 Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels) â‚¹40.00 lac to â‚¹45.00 lac 1 4 Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital) â‚¹40.00 lac to â‚¹45.00 lac 1 5 Chief Information Security Officer â‚¹50.00 lac to â‚¹60.00 lac 1 6 Head – Digital Banking â‚¹50.00 lac to â‚¹60.00 lac 1

Eligibility Criteria

Chief Data Officer

Age: Max 45 years

The candidate must have a full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its Regulatory Bodies.

Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT Projects on Data warehouse/ Data Governance

Head - Program Management & Information Technology Compliance

Age: Max 45 years

The candidate must have a full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its Regulatory Bodies.

Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT Projects on Project Management/ IT Audit/ IT risk management or similar compliance functions.

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels)

Age: Max 45 years

The candidate must have a full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its Regulatory Bodies.

Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT projects related to banking channels such as Internet Banking/ Mobile Banking/ ATM/ Payment systems/ Cards/ UPI/ IMPS/ Wallets/ POS.

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital)

Age: Max 45 years

The candidate must have a full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its Regulatory Bodies.

Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT Projects related to Digital Technologies such as Cloud/ APIs/ DevOps/ Innovation (AI/ ML/ Blockchain/ RPA/ Bots etc.)/web applications using latest technologies.

Head – Digital Banking & Emerging Payments

Age: Min 45 years and Max 55 years

The candidate must have a full-time Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines namely Electronics & Telecommunications/ Computer Science/ Electronics & Electrical/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Master’s in Computer Application/Master in Business Administration/Post Graduation Diploma in Business Administration from a University/ Institute recognized by Government of India or its regulatory bodies.

Overall work experience of 20 years preferably in Banking of which at least 10 to 12 years should be in the domain area and the last 10 years in Digital Banking field in Supervisory Role.

Chief Information Security Officer

Age: Min 45 years and Max 55 years

The candidate must have a full-time Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines namely Electronics & Telecommunications/ Computer Science/ Electronics & Electrical/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Master’s in Computer Application from a University/ Institute recognized by the Government of India or its regulatory bodies. International CISO Certification is desirable. Preferably with specialization in information security/ IT Risk Management/ Cyber Security etc

Overall work experience of 20 years preferably in Banking of which at least 15 years should be in the domain area and the last 10 years in Information Security field in Supervisory Role.

