IDBI Executive Post Admit Card Has Been Released, Here's Direct Link To Download It

IDBI executive post admit card: The Industrial Development Bank of India Limited also known as IDBI Bank has released IDBI bank admit card 2021 for executive exam. Registered candidates who applied for 920 executive positions can now check their hall tickets. To be noted that hall ticket is an important document to be carried to exam hall. Candidates can download the hall tickets on the official website of IDBI Bank on idbibank.in. The last day to download the admit card is for IDBI executive recruitment is September 5, 2021.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of September on September 5, 2021. The questions will be asked from the Reasoning, Working English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude section. This year, a total of 150 questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark. The exam will be conducted for 90 minutes and candidates can answer in either English or Hindi language. The steps to download IDBI bank admit card 2021 have been mentioned below. The direct link to download has also been mentioned here.

IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Candidates who will take exam should visit the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

On the homepage jump to the current opening section

Then candidates should click on the link which reads 'IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021'

Candidates will be asked to enter the login details and click on submit option

OR here is the direct link to download IDIBI Executive recruitment admit card

Post submitting, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen for IDBI bank recruitment

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the admit card

Candidates are also advised to keep a hard copy of the same to carry it to exam centre

The admit card that has been released is for the recruitment drive which aims to fill 920 positions in IDBI bank. To be noted that the Executive's appointment will be on a contract basis for one year. It can also be extended for two years on the baisi of performance and requirement.