Last Updated:

IDBI Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 920 Posts Ends Today, Here's Direct Link

IDBI Recruitment 2021: The last day to apply for 920 positions is August 18, 2021. Here is all interested candidates need to know about the recruitment drive.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IDBI Recruitment 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


IDBI Recruitment 2021: IDBI Bank will be closing the registration process for its recent recruitment drive on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The registration process for executive posts will be closed by the end of the day. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank which is idbibank.in. To be noted that the registration process was started on August 4, 2021, to select 920 candidates. 

IDBI Bank Vacancies: Details

It is a contractual job where initially the contract tenure will be one year. On the basis of performance and requirement, the contract may get extended for up to two years. Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts should be graduate with 55% marks from a recognized University. Candidates who do not fall in SC/ST and PWD category will be charged Rs. 1000 as an application fee. Candidates who do not fall in any of the above categories will have to pay Rs. 200 as application fees.

Direct links

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

  • Interested candidates should visit the official website of IDBI Bank which is idbibank.in.
  • On the homepage, jump to the careers section
  • Go to the link which reads '(B) Recruitment Notification for Executive on Contract - 2021-22'
  • Then click on 'Online Application for Executive on Contract - 2021-22'
  • Candidates will have to register themselves
  • Post clicking on the form for IDBI Bank executive posts, click on submit
  • Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Important Dates

  • Commencement of online registration of application- 4th August 2021
  • Closure of registration of application- 18th August 2021
  • Closure for editing application details- 18th August 2021
  • Last date for printing application- 2nd September 2021
  • Online fee payment- 4th August 2021 to 18th August 2021

The notification reads, "IDBI Bank reserves the right to raise or modify the eligibility criteria pertaining to educational qualification (including percentage of marks secured at Graduation) and/or work experience depending upon the requirement. IDBI Bank reserves the right to cancel or restrict or curtail or enlarge the recruitment process, if need so arises, without any further notice and without assigning any reason therefor."

READ | CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF; Check details
READ | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for 347 Specialist Officer posts
READ | UPSC ESIC Deputy Director Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for 151 ESIC vacancies
READ | Odisha Teachers Recruitment 2021: Notification for 4619 contract teacher vacancies out
READ | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 396 law clerk, RO & ARO vacancies
First Published:
COMMENT