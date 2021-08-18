IDBI Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 920 Posts Ends Today, Here's Direct Link

IDBI Recruitment 2021: IDBI Bank will be closing the registration process for its recent recruitment drive on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The registration process for executive posts will be closed by the end of the day. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank which is idbibank.in. To be noted that the registration process was started on August 4, 2021, to select 920 candidates.

IDBI Bank Vacancies: Details

It is a contractual job where initially the contract tenure will be one year. On the basis of performance and requirement, the contract may get extended for up to two years. Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts should be graduate with 55% marks from a recognized University. Candidates who do not fall in SC/ST and PWD category will be charged Rs. 1000 as an application fee. Candidates who do not fall in any of the above categories will have to pay Rs. 200 as application fees.

Direct links

Here is the direct link to the recruitment notification

Here is the direct link to the online application

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website of IDBI Bank which is idbibank.in.

On the homepage, jump to the careers section

Go to the link which reads '(B) Recruitment Notification for Executive on Contract - 2021-22'

Then click on 'Online Application for Executive on Contract - 2021-22'

Candidates will have to register themselves

Post clicking on the form for IDBI Bank executive posts, click on submit

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application- 4th August 2021

Closure of registration of application- 18th August 2021

Closure for editing application details- 18th August 2021

Last date for printing application- 2nd September 2021

Online fee payment- 4th August 2021 to 18th August 2021