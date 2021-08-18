IDBI Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 920 Posts Ends Today, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
IDBI Recruitment 2021: IDBI Bank will be closing the registration process for its recent recruitment drive on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The registration process for executive posts will be closed by the end of the day. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank which is idbibank.in. To be noted that the registration process was started on August 4, 2021, to select 920 candidates.
It is a contractual job where initially the contract tenure will be one year. On the basis of performance and requirement, the contract may get extended for up to two years. Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts should be graduate with 55% marks from a recognized University. Candidates who do not fall in SC/ST and PWD category will be charged Rs. 1000 as an application fee. Candidates who do not fall in any of the above categories will have to pay Rs. 200 as application fees.
The notification reads, "IDBI Bank reserves the right to raise or modify the eligibility criteria pertaining to educational qualification (including percentage of marks secured at Graduation) and/or work experience depending upon the requirement. IDBI Bank reserves the right to cancel or restrict or curtail or enlarge the recruitment process, if need so arises, without any further notice and without assigning any reason therefor."