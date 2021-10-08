IGCAR Admit Card 2021 Released For Group A, B Posts, Here's How To Download

Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) has on Friday released the admit card for IGCAR Recruitment Exam 2021. Candidates who have applied for the IGCAR Group A and B posts and want to appear for the exams can download the call letters online. The IGCAR Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded on the official website- igcar.gov.in.

Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) will conduct the recruitment exams for Group A and Group B posts from October 21 to 24, 2021. The exam will be held in two slots every day. Candidates must bring the printout of the IGCAR admit card as well as valid ID proof on the day of the exams. Candidates will not be allowed to take the exam if they fail to produce the admit card and valid ID proof.

IGCAR Admit Card 2021: Key dates

Admit Card release date- October 8, 2021

Group A & B Exam dates - October 21 to 24, 2021

Candidates can download their IGCAR admit cards by following the steps given below. The candidates can also click on the direct link provided below for the convenience of candidates, to download the IGCAR call letters. Candidates must check all details on IGCAR Admit Card 2021 carefully and ensure that all the details printed on the admit card is correct. In case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to report it to the exam conducting authorities.

How to download IGCAR Admit Card 2021

Candidates have to visit the official website – igcar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card for Group A & B posts.'

Key in your Registration Number and Password and click on Login.

Your IGCAR admit card 2021 would be displayed on your screen.

Download and take its printout

Direct link to download IGCAR Admit Card 2021

IGCAR Recruitment Exam Pattern

The IGCAR recruitment exam will be held in an online mode. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. Candidates will have to attempt 75 questions that will be Multiple Choice Based Questions, MCQs. Candidates will fetch 3 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.