IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 337 Vacancies For Stipendiary Trainee & Other Posts

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu has invited online application for recruitment against 337 vacancies for the posts of Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant, Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Security Guard, Canteen Assistant, Technician Scientific Officer and Technical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- igcar.gov.in. Read on to know full details on last date to apply, vacancy details, eligibility criteria etc.

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended

IGCAR had released the recruitment notification on April 15 and the online application was started on the same day. As per the original notification, the last date to apply was May 14. However, as per the latest notification, the deadline to apply has been extended. Now, the aspirants can apply online on or before June 3. The hard copy of the filled form should be sent to the IGCAR office so as to reach by June 10. Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written exam/prelims exam/advance test/skill test/physical test.

IGCAR Recruitment 2021 Notification: Details of vacancies

Stipendiary Trainee - 239 Posts

Technician B (Crane Operator) - 1 Post

Stenographer Grade 3 - 4 Posts

Upper Division Clerk - 8 Posts

Driver - 2 posts

Security Guard - 2 Posts

Work Assistant - 20 posts

Canteen Attendant - 15 posts

Scientific Officer - 4 posts

Technical Officer - 42 posts

Total Posts - 337

Click here to read IGCAR Recruitment Notification

Click here to apply online for IGCAR Recruitment

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Stipendiary Trainee - Candidates should have a Diploma in Engineering/B.Sc.

- Candidates should have a Diploma in Engineering/B.Sc. Technician B (Crane Operator) - Candidates should have passed SSC with Science and Maths

- Candidates should have passed SSC with Science and Maths Stenographer Grade 3 - Candidates should have passed class10th and must have a typing speed of 80 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi

Candidates should have passed class10th and must have a typing speed of 80 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi Upper Division Clerk - Candidates should be Graduate with 30 wpm in English

- Candidates should be Graduate with 30 wpm in English Driver - Candidates should have passed class10th, must have a driving license, knowledge of motor mechanism and experience of 3 years

Candidates should have passed class10th, must have a driving license, knowledge of motor mechanism and experience of 3 years Security Guard - Candidates should have passed SSC/ class 10

- Candidates should have passed SSC/ class 10 Work Assistant - Candidates should have passed class 10th

- Candidates should have passed class 10th Canteen Attendant - Candidates should have passed class 10th

Candidates should have passed class 10th Scientific Officer/E - Candidates should have a Ph.D. and 4 years of experience

Candidates should have a Ph.D. and 4 years of experience Technical Officer/E - Candidates should have passed B.E/B.Tech with 9 years of experience

- Candidates should have passed B.E/B.Tech with 9 years of experience Scientific Officer/D - Candidates should have a Ph.D

Candidates should have a Ph.D Technical Officer/C - Candidates should have an M.Sc/BE/B.Tech/B.Sc

Age Limit:

Stipendiary Trainee - 18 to 24 years

Canteen Attendant/Technician - 18 to 25 years

Technical Officer C - 18 to 35 years

Other Officer - 18 to 40 years

UDC, Driver, Steno - 18 to 27 years

Application Fee:

Officer - Rs. 300/-

ST Category 1 - Rs. 200/-

Other Posts - Rs. 100/

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Key Dates