IGNOU Announces M.A. Programme In Urdu, Astrology And PGD In Development Communication

IGNOU recently added another course to its Masters programme list. M.A. Programme in Urdu has been launched on 25th June 2021. Masters programme in Urdu is a two-year degree course. The medium of learning will be Urdu. The programme exposes learners to a wide range of Urdu Language and Literature. It would be helpful in developing a sound understanding of Urdu Literature and also other literature as Arabic, Persian, English, Hindi and other New Literature.

IGNOU Admissions: Steps to apply

Here is the direct link to apply

Click on the 'New registration button on the top left corner of the portal

Fill in user name, email, password, mobile number

Enter captcha verification code and click on register button

Username and password will be sent to the mail id and mobile phone

Use username and password for login

Select course, attach documents like photograph, signature

Pay the fee through net banking or UPI

A non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of the first semester/year at the time of admission.

Click on submit button

Masters Programme in Urdu: Fee Details

Interested candidates have to pay Rs.12600 for the full program.

In the First Year, Rs.6300 and a registration fee of Rs.200 have to be paid.

In the Second Year, Rs.6300 have to be paid.

M.A. in Urdu: Subjects

First year- History of Urdu Language and Literature, Urdu Ghazal, Urdu Fiction, Urdu Non-fiction

Second year- Urdu Nazm, Classical Urdu Poetry, Criticism and Research, Special Study of Meer Taqqi Meer and Mirza Ghalib

Masters Programme In Astrology

Recently IGNOU also announced a new course in astrology. Masters Programme In Astrology is a two-year degree course. Anyone with a graduation degree can apply for this course. The medium of learning will be Hindi.

Details: Eligibility and fee structure

Candidate should have done Graduation or higher degree from recognised university only

Fee Structure: Rs 12600/- for the entire program

First Year: Rs. 6300/-

Second Year: Rs. 6300/-

Registration Fee: Rs. 200/-

Masters Programme in Astrology: Subjects

First Year-History of Indian Astrology, Principle Astrology and Time, Panchang and Muhurta and Kundli Creation

Second Year-Fal Vichar, Mathematics, Eclipse and Mechanical Ideas, Samhita Astrology and Astrology

PG Diploma in Development Communication

IGNOU has also launched a new postgraduate (PG) diploma in development communication (PGDDC). IGNOU’s School of Journalism and New Media Studies will offer the course. It is a one-year diploma course and candidates can apply online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/. The eligibility required for this course is a bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Students will be charged Rs. 5000 which needs to be paid online.

Important Instructions for applying