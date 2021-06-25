IGNOU Announces Masters Programme In Astrology; Check Details Of The Course Here

IGNOU has recently launched a new course in astrology. Masters Programme In Astrology is a two-year degree course. Anyone with a graduation degree can apply for this course. The medium of learning will be Hindi.

Details: Eligibility and fee structure

Candidate should have done Graduation or higher degree from recognised university only

Fee Structure: Rs 12600/- for the entire program

First Year : Rs. 6300/-

Second Year: Rs. 6300/-

Registration Fee: Rs. 200/-

Masters Programme in Astrology: Subjects

First Year-History of Indian Astrology, Principle Astrology and Time, Panchang and Muhurta and Kundli Creation

Second Year-Fal Vichar, Mathematics, Eclipse and Mechanical Ideas, Samhita Astrology and Astrology

The medium of learning will be Hindi. The programme will be offered at 57 IGNOU regional centres in different states across the country. IGNOU admission for the July 2021 cycle has started. One can apply for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL) and programmes offered online.

The purpose of the Master of Arts degree (Astrology) program is to provide practical knowledge to students under Indian oriental science. It aims to provide information about planetary motion, solar eclipse, lunar eclipse and about the happenings in space based on the opinions of Indian sages. This course will provide only authentic and detailed knowledge of these facts. Students enrolling on this program will also gain knowledge of Vedanga, which is a form of Astrology. Students will also be provided with complete knowledge of astrology through the study material of this program. Study material will be in Hindi language. In case of queries, students may contact Dr. Devesh Kumar Mishra, Associate Professor (Sanskrit), School of Humanities. He can be contacted at drdkmishr@ignou.ac.in.