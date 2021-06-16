IGNOU December Re-evaluation Form Submission Deadline Extended

Last Updated:

IGNOU December Re-Evaluation form submission deadline has been extended till June 30. Check direct link to submit the form here. See full details.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the December TEE re-evaluation form. Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the December term end exam can apply for the re-evaluation and apply for a copy of answer scripts. The last date to apply is June 30. 

A notice regarding the extension of the deadline is uploaded on the official Twitter handle of IGNOU. As per the notice, the deadline to submit the term end exam, December 2020 re-evaluation form is extended up to June 30. However, those students whose results have been from June 2 onwards have 30 days' time for application submission. 

Click here to apply for IGNOU TEE December Re-Evaluation 

Moreover, the deadline to submit the online exam form for June 2021 Term End Examination has been extended up to 30th June 2021. The online submission of Final Project/Dissertation/Field Work Journals/Internships Reports for the June 2021 Session can also be submitted till June 30, 2021. The last date for re-registration for July 2021 session has also been extended till June 30.

