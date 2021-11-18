IGNOU December TEE 2021: Exam Form Released; Check Steps To Apply Online

IGNOU December TEE 2021: The examination form link has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, for the December Test Entrance Exam (TEE). Candidates must note that the last date to fill out the registration form for the term-end examination is December 15, 2021. Students who fill out the application form after December 15 will be charged a late fee of Rs 1100. However, the standard application fee for the examination is Rs. 200 per course.

As per the official notice, the university will first try to accommodate the students in the exam venues opted by them. However, in some cases, the university has the ability to shift candidates from one exam venue to another, if required. The university would upload the hall ticket for eligible students 7 to 10 days prior to the start of the examination. The exam would be held offline from January 20, 2022, to February 22, 2022.

IGNOU December TEE Exam Form: Direct Link

To fill in the IGNOU Exam form, students are recommended to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - IGNOU December TEE 2021

IGNOU December Exam Form 2021: Here's how to fill out the term-end examination form 2021

STEP 1: To fill out the term-end examination form, visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (ignou.ac.in).

STEP 2: Go to the "Alerts" section on the homepage and click on the "Link for Term-end Examination Form Submission for December 2021".

STEP 3: In the new redirected window, click on the link that reads, "Proceed to fill in the examination form."

STEP 4: Enter the program code, enrollment number, and examination centre region to log in.

STEP 5: Fill out the application form, submit your documents, and pay the application fee.

STEP 6: Click on "submit" and also take a print of the submitted application form for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock