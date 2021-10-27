IGNOU December TEE 2021 Tentative Exam Schedule Out; Exam Likely To Begin On Jan 20

IGNOU December TEE 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday released the tentative schedule for the December term-end-exam (TEE) 2021. The tentative date sheet for December TEE 2021 has been uploaded on the official website- ignou.ac.in. As per the tentative schedule, IGNOU will conduct the December TEE 2021 from January 20, 2022 and will conclude on February 22, 2022.

Candidates who have enrolled for the exam must check the tentative schedule and prepare accordingly. Candidates must note that this is not the final schedule and IGNOU can release a revised final schedule that can be different from the tentative one. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU regularly for updates.

IGNOU December TEE 2021

According to the tentative schedule released by IGNOU, the December TEE 2021 will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The second shift of the exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU will begin the online registration process for December TEE 2021 in the due course of time. Candidates must fill the registration form correctly to appear in the exam. The IGNOU registration forms will be available on the official website- ignou.ac.in. "This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2021 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course," reads the official notice. Students are advised to inform discrepancy, if any, apart from the above cases (point 4) in the following format at the following email ID latest by 10.11.2021: datesheet@ignou.ac.in.

General conditions for filling up the online Examination Form will be as under:

Required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of your Programme Have completed minimum time to pursue the courses as per the provision of the Programme

Click here to check IGNOU December TEE tentative schedule

IGNOU July Admissions 2021

IGNOU has on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for fresh admissions to online and ODL UG/ PG programmes for July 2021 session. The last date to apply for July session is October 31. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the admissions can do it now. The IGNOU July 2021 admission form is available on the official website- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June TEE Re-evaluation Result 2021

IGNOU has also declared the June TEE re-evaluation results 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the June exam and were not satisfied with their results and applied for re-evaluation can check their revised results now. The re-evaluation results are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Here's the direct link to check IGNOU June TEE Re-evaluation Results 2021.