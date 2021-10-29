IGNOU Exempts Students Pursuing Bachelors, Masters Courses From Taking 1st Year TEE

Students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the Indira Gandhi National Open University have been exempted from the term-end examination (TEE). This decision has been taken for the students who took admission in the July 2020 academic session. Meanwhile, those students who are pursuing master's courses will be granted marks on the basis of the average marks obtained by them in the term-end examination of the second-year courses.

According to an official notice issued by IGNOU, students have not been exempted from submitting practical examinations, assignments, project reports, dissertations, internship, fieldwork journals (practicum) among others. Notably, students who have enrolled in the second-year bachelor's degree courses in the July 2020 session will have to appear for the examination, and students who registered their names for the BCA Degree in January 2021 will also have to appear for the third and fourth semesters in December this year.

IGNOU TEE Exemption 2021: Official Notice

The examination fees already paid by the students for the Term-end-Examination, June 2021 for the exempted courses will be adjusted against the examination fee payable for the second-year courses. The students who do not want the exemption may appear for the Term-end-Examination of the first-year courses in the Term-end-Examinations, December 2021 or afterwards till the expiry of the maximum duration of the Programme, subject to the fulfilment of the other eligibility conditions," the university added further.

IGNOU Term End Exam Expmteion

1st Year of Bachelor Degree Programmes 1st Year of Master Degree Programmes BAG, BCOMG, BSCG,, BTS, BAVTM, BAECH, BAHIH, BAPSH, BAPCH, BAPAH, BASOH, BSCANH, BAEGH, BAHDH, BSWG, BSCBCH.

(Registered in July 2020 admission session) MCOM, MEG, MHD, MPS, MAH, MSO, MAPC, MEC, MPA, MAAN, MGPS, MARD, MSCDFSM, MSCCFT, MSW, MSWC, MAEDU, MADE, MAAE, MTTM, MAPY, MADVS, MAWGS, MAGD, MATS, MAJMC, MSK (Registered in July 2020 admission session) BCA – 1st and 2nd Semester, registered in January 2021 admission session M.Sc.(MACS)– 1st and 2nd Semester registered in January 2021 admission session

Image: PTI