IGNOU Extends Application Deadline For July 2021 Admissions

IGNOU ODL registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has once again postponed the last date of fresh admission for the July 2021 session, for open distance learning, and for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs. As per the revised date, candidates can now apply till October 11, 2021. Interested candidates who want to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate courses can apply by visiting the ODL programs - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Earlier, the IGNOU registration deadline was September 30. This year the application deadline has been extended more than 3 times. However, this academic year, the university has introduced many interesting courses for students as well as professionals such as Jyotish, cultural studies, Urdu learning, Sanskrit Sambhashan among others. Every year lakhs of students take part in IGNOU to pursue master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programs, and appreciation/awareness levels.

IGNOU ODL registration: Here's how to register at IGNOU

For IGNOU registration visit the official website of IGNOU.

Now, click on the link that reads "online Admission Open for January - 2021 session for all programs".

The candidate needs to click on the "Submit" button to proceed.

Enter the required details and tap on the "Register" option.

Fill up the IGNOU Application form

After registering, the candidate will have to use the same email address and password for login.

Enter personal details

Now select the courses, mode of study, program type, program enrollment, and program study code.

Enter your qualification details.

Choose the mode of study material.

Upload the required documents.

Pay application fees using debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Image: ignou.ac.in