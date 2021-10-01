IGNOU Extends Application Deadline For July 2021 Admissions

Quick links:
Image: ignou.ac.in
IGNOU ODL registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has once again postponed the last date of fresh admission for the July 2021 session, for open distance learning, and for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs. As per the revised date, candidates can now apply till October 11, 2021. Interested candidates who want to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate courses can apply by visiting the ODL programs - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Earlier, the IGNOU registration deadline was September 30. This year the application deadline has been extended more than 3 times. However, this academic year, the university has introduced many interesting courses for students as well as professionals such as Jyotish, cultural studies, Urdu learning, Sanskrit Sambhashan among others. Every year lakhs of students take part in IGNOU to pursue master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programs, and appreciation/awareness levels.