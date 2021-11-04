IGNOU Extends Deadline To Apply For UG, PG Admission; Check Details Here

IGNOU UG, PG Registration update: Indira Gandhi National Open University, also known as IGNOU, has extended the deadline to apply for UG and PG courses. The deadline for IGNOU UG registration and IGNOU PG registration has been extended till November 12, 2021. The deadline has been extended for courses except for certificate and semester-based programmes. Earlier, the last date to apply for admission was October 31, 2021. Interested candidates must know that the application deadline has been extended multiple times this year.

If anyone is interested in taking admissions, he/she will have to create a new registration and submit all the details. After submitting the details, they will have to choose the programme they want to pursue and are also eligible for. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and appreciation/awareness levels. IGNOU has also started the January 2022 re-registration cycle from November 2, 2021. The deadline for re-registration for January 2022 session is November 30, 2021. To re-register, candidates will have to log in through the Samarth portal — ignou.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU December TEE 2021

The December 2021 Term End Examination will be conducted from the third week of January 2022. The tentative date sheet is now available on ignou.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check the final date sheet as soon as it will be uploaded. As for the examination forms, as per the latest notice, IGNOU would open the link for filling the examination form for the respective courses soon. All those who have registered for various courses are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated.

According to the tentative schedule released by IGNOU, the December TEE 2021 will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The second shift of the exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. "This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2021 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course," reads the official notice.

Image: Shutterstock