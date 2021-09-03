IGNOU Extends Registration Validity Of Students Applied For TEE June 2021: Check Details

In view of the COVID crisis, the Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed the last date of registration for students whose registration ended on June 2021. As per the official notification issued by IGNOU, it read "The validity period of registration of those students whose registration ends in June 2021 and have not completed any of the evaluation components, i.e. practical examination of lab courses, assignments, projects, dissertation, internship and fieldwork journal (practicum) have another chance to do so. The date has been extended till December 2021 as a special case in view of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic situation."

IGNOU has also extended the last date of admission and registration for the July 2021 session. All those candidates who are willing to apply for admission to IGNOU can do it till September 15, 2021. Students can apply for admission by visiting the official website or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Currently, the university is conducting a term-end examination (TEE) for the June session of 2021, which is going to end on September 9, 2021. Here is the official notification issued by the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

All those candidates who failed to appear for the TEE held in August 2021, can now appear for the TEE to be held in December 2021. The fees paid by students for the TEE June 2021 will now be adjusted against the fees for the subsequent term-end examination, informed the notification. Here is the direct link to open Indira Gandhi Open University TEE.

To register their name with IGNOU, candidates need to visit the IGNOU official website.

Now, click on the link that reads, "Online submission of examination form for July 2021 TEE".

Click on the procedure to fill out the online examination form tab.

After filling in the registration details, enter the program code, enrollment number, select the examination center from the given option, and click on the submit option.

Now, you will be required to fill in the details and the examination form and pay the application fee to complete it.

