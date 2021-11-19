Last Updated:

IGNOU Foundation Day| NEP, Regional Languages May Go Long Way In Increasing GER: Minister

IGNOU is celebrating its 36th Foundation Day on Nov 19, 2021. MoS for Education Subhas Sarkar marked his presence, talked about NEP & regional languages.

Ignou

Image: ignou.ac.in/@OfficialIGNOU Twitter


IGNOU foundation day: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, also known as IGNOU celebrated its 36th foundation day on Friday, November 19, 2021. IGNOU on this occasion organised an event which was attended by Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar. The minister also delivered a foundation day lecture. The celebrations began at 11:30 am at the Baba Sahab Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU. Interested people can click on the link mentioned below in the tweet to watch the full event.

MoS for Education Subhas Sarkar's speech highlights

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar while addressing the event focused on regional languages. The minister emphasized on the connection between Regional languages and Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER). He said, "Regional languages may go a long way in increasing the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER)"

The Minister further talked about the National Education Policy. He talked about how National Education Policy aims to lead India for its growth and for making it the world's largest economy. The Minister said, "The #NationalEducationPolicy focuses on the education and skills needed for the young learning communities of the 21st century that is going to lead the nation for its growth and for making it world’s largest economy #36thFoundationDay"

IGNOU to sign MoU with Education Ministry

IGNOU will soon be signing an MoU with the Education Ministry to train teachers across India. This information was shared by Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC of IGNOU on Friday, November 19, 2021. He apprised the Minister that an MoU is being signed with the ministry to train the Teachers across India. He spoke about the Regional Language push to enhance the GER at regional levels providing education to all the segments of people.

Indira Gandhi National Open University recently released IGNOU December TEE 2021 tentative date sheet. Candidates can download the complete tentative date sheet by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to view the date sheet which is tentative in nature.

Here's how to fill out IGNOU term-end examination form 2021

  • To fill out the term-end examination form, visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (ignou.ac.in).
  • Go to the "Alerts" section on the homepage and click on the "Link for Term-end Examination Form Submission for December 2021"
  • In the redirected window, click on the link that reads, "Proceed to fill in the examination form."
  • Candidates should enter the program code, enrollment number, and examination centre region to log in.
  • Candidates should fill out the application form, submit their documents, and pay the application fee
  • Candidates should click on "submit" and also take a print of the submitted application form for future reference.

