IGNOU Foundation Day| NEP, Regional Languages May Go Long Way In Increasing GER: Minister

IGNOU foundation day: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, also known as IGNOU celebrated its 36th foundation day on Friday, November 19, 2021. IGNOU on this occasion organised an event which was attended by Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar. The minister also delivered a foundation day lecture. The celebrations began at 11:30 am at the Baba Sahab Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU. Interested people can click on the link mentioned below in the tweet to watch the full event.

Hon'ble Minister of State for Education @Drsubhassarkar ji is addressing the 36th Foundation Day of @OfficialIGNOU

the largest Open University in the world.

MoS for Education Subhas Sarkar's speech highlights

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar while addressing the event focused on regional languages. The minister emphasized on the connection between Regional languages and Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER). He said, "Regional languages may go a long way in increasing the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER)"

#IGNOU Celebrates its #36thFoundationDay



Regional languages may go a long way in increasing the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER): Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Hon'ble MoS, MoE at the 36th Foundation of the University

The Minister further talked about the National Education Policy. He talked about how National Education Policy aims to lead India for its growth and for making it the world's largest economy. The Minister said, "The #NationalEducationPolicy focuses on the education and skills needed for the young learning communities of the 21st century that is going to lead the nation for its growth and for making it world’s largest economy #36thFoundationDay"

Hon'ble Minister said that the #NationalEducationPolicy focuses on the education and skills needed for the young learning communities of the 21st century that is going to lead the nation for its growth and for making it world's largest economy

IGNOU to sign MoU with Education Ministry

IGNOU will soon be signing an MoU with the Education Ministry to train teachers across India. This information was shared by Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC of IGNOU on Friday, November 19, 2021. He apprised the Minister that an MoU is being signed with the ministry to train the Teachers across India. He spoke about the Regional Language push to enhance the GER at regional levels providing education to all the segments of people.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC apprised the Minister that an MoU is being signed with the ministry to train the Teachers across India. He spoke about the Regional Language push to enhance the GER at regional levels providing education to all the segments of people

Indira Gandhi National Open University recently released IGNOU December TEE 2021 tentative date sheet. Candidates can download the complete tentative date sheet by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to view the date sheet which is tentative in nature.

