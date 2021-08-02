IGNOU 'Fresh Admission & Re-Registration For July 2021 Session' Extended, Check Details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration and re-registration deadline for the July 2021 admission session until August 16, 2021. Candidates who desire to apply for the re-registration process for the July session can do so online at ignou.ac.in, IGNOU's official website. On June 11, IGNOU 2021 enrollment for the July session opened. The registration window for the January session of IGNOU 2021 closed on April 30. Candidates must go to IGNOU's official website, ignou.ac.in, and fill out their academic, personal, and contact information to register for the January 2021 session.

IGNOU July admission 2021

The last date of "Fresh Admission and Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session" has been extended till 16th August 2021https://t.co/7UuqDZ95xE — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 2, 2021

The official notification on Twitter read, "The last date of "Fresh Admission and Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session" has been extended till 16th August 2021."

IGNOU July registration

1. Link for ODL mode Programmes Admission Portals https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/



2.Link for Online mode Programmes Admission Portals https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

How to register and re-register?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information

Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

Step 7: When you're finished, click submit

Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference

Personal details required for IGNOU Registration 2021

Marital status

Alternate email address

Guardian’s relation

Category

Mobile number

Scholarship details

Religion

Instruction to Fill Application Form Online (Source: ignouadmission)

-If you are an existing user, click the "LOGIN" button if you have previously registered.

-Before filling out the online form, the candidate must have the following:

a. Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

b. Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

c. Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)

d. Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

e. Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

f. Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

g. Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

-Fee can be paid by following methods:

Credit Card (Master/Visa)

Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay)

Net Banking

UPI

Picture Credit: IGNOU.AC.IN