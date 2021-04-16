IGNOU January 2021 Admission Registration Deadline Extended Till April 30

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to register for online programmes admission for January 2021 session, except Certificate and Semester based programmes, till April 30. Moreover, the registration deadline for Admission in Distance Mode for January 2021 session (except Certificate, Semester based, Merit-based Programmes) for UG and PG Programmes has also been extended till April 30.

Students who have not yet applied for the IGNOU January 2021 session admissions can do it now before the deadline. They must visit the official website- ignou.ac.in to apply for admissions to the programmes. Initially, the last date to apply for Online Distance Learning (ODL) mode programmes was February 28

IGNOU January 2021 admissions: How to apply

Visit the Samart Portal of IGNOU - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in If you are a first-time applicant, click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme. Read the details of the programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc and download the Common Prospectus. Click on the button 'NEW REGISTRATION' tab that appears in the applicant login area and fill in the required registration details. Your username will be sent to you via e-mail and SMS. Login using your ID, password and fill the application form. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

