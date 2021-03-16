IGNOU January Re-registration Deadline Extended Up To March 31

Quick links:
IGNOU January Re-Registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday announced the extension of the deadline for re-registration for the January session. The last date to re-register for the January session has been extended till March 31, 2021. Students can register online at ignou.ac.in.
Initially, the deadline was January 15 which was extended till January 31. The deadline was again extended till February 15 and then till February 28. The deadline to re-register was again extended till March 15 which has been extended till March 31 now.
Admission Portal: https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF
Re-registration Portal:https://t.co/riYt3WqcJi
Students who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.