IGNOU January Re-registration Deadline Extended Up To March 31

IGNOU January Re-Registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday announced the extension of the deadline for re-registration for the January session. The last date to re-register for the January session has been extended till March 31, 2021. Students can register online at ignou.ac.in.

Initially, the deadline was January 15 which was extended till January 31. The deadline was again extended till February 15 and then till February 28. The deadline to re-register was again extended till March 15 which has been extended till March 31 now.



Students who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.

IGNOU Re-Registration for January 2021 Session: How to register

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in. Click on the “New Registration’ tab Key in your enrollment number, date of birth and select the name of course You will see a pre-filled admission form based on the previous semester. Check the details and proceed to the online payment gateway. Pay the registration fee.

Direct link to re-register for IGNOU January session