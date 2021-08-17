IGNOU July 2021 Registration And Re-registration Deadline Extended Till August 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline to register for July 2021 session admissions for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and other programmes in Open Distance Learning (ODL) Mode. The deadline to register for the July 2021 admissions was August 16. The deadline has now been extended till August 31.

Moreover, IGNOU has also extended the deadline for re-registration of the candidates for the July 2021 session. The information was shared on the official Twitter handle of IGNOU. Candidates can register online by visiting the IGNOU SAMARTH portal. Follow the steps given below to register online.

How to register and re-register for IGNOU courses

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information

Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

Step 7: When you're finished, click submit

Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference

Personal details required for IGNOU Registration 2021

Marital status

Alternate email address

Guardian’s relation

Category

Mobile number

Scholarship details

Religion

Documents Required for registration