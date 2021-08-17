IGNOU July 2021 Registration And Re-registration Deadline Extended Till August 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline to register for July 2021 session admissions for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and other programmes in Open Distance Learning (ODL) Mode. The deadline to register for the July 2021 admissions was August 16. The deadline has now been extended till August 31.
Moreover, IGNOU has also extended the deadline for re-registration of the candidates for the July 2021 session. The information was shared on the official Twitter handle of IGNOU. Candidates can register online by visiting the IGNOU SAMARTH portal. Follow the steps given below to register online.
How to register and re-register for IGNOU courses
- Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, ignou.ac.in
- Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above
- Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information
- Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal
- Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting
- Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee
- Step 7: When you're finished, click submit
- Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference
Personal details required for IGNOU Registration 2021
- Marital status
- Alternate email address
- Guardian’s relation
- Category
- Mobile number
- Scholarship details
- Religion
Documents Required for registration
- a. Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
- b. Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
- c. Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)
- d. Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
- e. Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
- f. Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
- g. Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)