IGNOU July 2021 Registration And Re-registration Deadline Extended Till Sept 15

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday extended the deadline to register for the open distance learning (ODL) programme and online programme. IGNOU has also extended the deadline to register for the re-registration process for July 2021 session. The last date to register was earlier August 31. The deadline has been extended till September 15, 2021.

Candidates can register for ODL programmes online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See how to register online.

IGNOU extends the last date of Fresh Admission for ODL & Online Programmes and Re-Registration for July 2021 Session till 15th Sept 2021

Admission Portal for ODL programmes:https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF



Online Programmes:https://t.co/CEsoSXM2g2



Re-Registration:https://t.co/pp84DxIGlt — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 1, 2021

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: How to re-register online

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information

Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

Step 7: When you're finished, click submit

Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference

Personal details required for IGNOU Registration 2021

Marital status

Alternate email address

Guardian’s relation

Category

Mobile number

Scholarship details

Religion

Documents Required for registration