IGNOU July 2021 Registration And Re-registration Deadline Extended Till Sept 15

IGNOU has extended the deadline to register for the ODL and online programmes as well as re-registration for July 2021 session till September 15.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday extended the deadline to register for the open distance learning (ODL) programme and online programme. IGNOU has also extended the deadline to register for the re-registration process for July 2021 session. The last date to register was earlier August 31. The deadline has been extended till September 15, 2021. 

Candidates can register for ODL programmes online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See how to register online. 

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: How to re-register online

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.ignou.ac.in
  • Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above
  • Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information
  • Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal
  • Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting
  • Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee
  • Step 7: When you're finished, click submit
  • Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference

Personal details required for IGNOU Registration 2021

  • Marital status
  • Alternate email address
  • Guardian’s relation
  • Category
  • Mobile number
  • Scholarship details
  • Religion

Documents Required for registration 

  • a. Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • b. Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  • c. Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)
  • d. Scanned copy of relevant Educational  Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • e. Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  • f. Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if  SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
  • g. Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)
