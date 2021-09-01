IGNOU July 2021 Registration And Re-registration Deadline Extended Till Sept 15

Quick links:
IMAGE: ignou.ac.in
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday extended the deadline to register for the open distance learning (ODL) programme and online programme. IGNOU has also extended the deadline to register for the re-registration process for July 2021 session. The last date to register was earlier August 31. The deadline has been extended till September 15, 2021.
Candidates can register for ODL programmes online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See how to register online.
IGNOU extends the last date of Fresh Admission for ODL & Online Programmes and Re-Registration for July 2021 Session till 15th Sept 2021— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 1, 2021
Admission Portal for ODL programmes:https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF
Online Programmes:https://t.co/CEsoSXM2g2
Re-Registration:https://t.co/pp84DxIGlt