IGNOU July 2021 Registration And Re-registration Deadline Extended Till Sept 23

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday extended the deadline to register for the open distance learning (ODL) programme and online programme. IGNOU has also extended the deadline to register for the re-registration process for July 2021 session. The last date to register was earlier August 3 which was then extended till September 15. The deadline has been extended till September 23, 2021.

Candidates who wish to take admissions in ODL programmes can register online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See how to register online.

IGNOU further extends the last date of Fresh Admission for ODL & Online Programmes for the July 2021 Session till 23rd September 2021



Portal to register for ODL Programmes: https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF

Portal for Online Programmes:https://t.co/CEsoSXM2g2 pic.twitter.com/76gHmSlVD1 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 16, 2021

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: How to re-register online

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information

Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

Step 7: When you're finished, click submit

Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference

Details required for IGNOU Registration 2021