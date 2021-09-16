Last Updated:

IGNOU July 2021 Registration And Re-registration Deadline Extended Till Sept 23

IGNOU July 2021 registration and re-registration deadline for ODL and online programmes has been extended till September 23. Check full details here.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday extended the deadline to register for the open distance learning (ODL) programme and online programme. IGNOU has also extended the deadline to register for the re-registration process for July 2021 session. The last date to register was earlier August 3 which was then extended till September 15. The deadline has been extended till September 23, 2021. 

Candidates who wish to take admissions in ODL programmes can register online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See how to register online. 

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: How to re-register online

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.ignou.ac.in
  • Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above
  • Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information
  • Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal
  • Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting
  • Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee
  • Step 7: When you're finished, click submit
  • Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference

Details required for IGNOU Registration 2021

  • Marital status
  • Alternate email address
  • Guardian’s relation
  • Category
  • Mobile number
  • Scholarship details
  • Religion
  • Documents Required for registration 
  • a. Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • b. Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  • c. Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)
  • d. Scanned copy of relevant Educational  Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • e. Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  • f. Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if  SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
  • g. Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)
