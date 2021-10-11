IGNOU July Admissions 2021: Deadline For IGNOU ODL Online Program Registration Ends Today

IGNOU July Admissions 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University is gearing up to conclude IGNOU July registration process soon. The registration process for IGNOU admissions 2021 in online distance learning courses and online programmes will conclude on Monday, October 11, 2021. Earlier it was announced that the last day to fill application form was September 30, 2021. However, IGNOU ODL online program registration last day was extended due to some unavoidable reasons. All the interested candidates are advised to register themselves on the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

Candidates are informed that the admission forms except for international students can be submitted online through the online admission system. Candidates do not have to send the printed copy of application form to the Regional Centre. The steps to fill the registration form as well as the direct link to apply for IGNOU July Admission 2021 have been mentioned here. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 200 along with the programme fee.

IGNOU ODL online program registration: How to apply

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University, ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for ‘Register Online’ menu available on the header menu

Candidates will then have to scroll down to select ‘Fresh Admission’

Candidates will have to enter username, password, and captcha code to log in

Fill in the required details, attach the documents needed and submit the application form

Post filling details and uploading documents, candidates will have to pay the application fees through IGNOU SAMARTH.

Click on submit tab and also take a printout of the application form for any future reference.

Candidates must note that IGNOU will permit credit transfer of a particular course in due time. It will be done only after admission to the programme. IGNOU has initiated a scheme of Web-Enabled Academic Support, WEAS for various ODL courses. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website link for more updates on IGNOU July Admission 2021.