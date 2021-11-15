IGNOU July Admissions 2021: Deadline To Apply For UG, PG Programmes Extended Till Nov 22

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for IGNOU July admissions 2021 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The deadline has been extended till November 22, 2021. It must be noted that the deadline has been extended only for the UG, PG programmes and not for semester-based programmes.

The update regarding the extension of the last date was shared by IGNOU on Twitter on Sunday, November 14. "LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION (only for Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes, except Semester based Programmes) extended to 22 NOV 21," the official tweet reads.

IGNOU July Admissions 2021

Candidates who wish to take admissions in ODL programmes can register online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See how to register online.

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: How to re-register online

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information

Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

Step 7: When you're finished, click submit

Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference

Details required for IGNOU Registration 2021

Marital status

Alternate email address

Guardian’s relation

Category

Mobile number

Scholarship details

Religion

Documents Required for registration