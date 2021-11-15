IGNOU July Admissions 2021: Deadline To Apply For UG, PG Programmes Extended Till Nov 22

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for IGNOU July admissions 2021 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The deadline has been extended till November 22, 2021. It must be noted that the deadline has been extended only for the UG, PG programmes and not for semester-based programmes.
The update regarding the extension of the last date was shared by IGNOU on Twitter on Sunday, November 14. "LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION (only for Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes, except Semester based Programmes) extended to 22 NOV 21," the official tweet reads.
IGNOU July Admissions 2021
Candidates who wish to take admissions in ODL programmes can register online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See how to register online.
IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: How to re-register online
- Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.ignou.ac.in
- Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above
- Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information
- Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal
- Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting
- Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee
- Step 7: When you're finished, click submit
- Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference
Details required for IGNOU Registration 2021
- Marital status
- Alternate email address
- Guardian’s relation
- Category
- Mobile number
- Scholarship details
- Religion
Documents Required for registration
- a. Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
- b. Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
- c. Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)
- d. Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
- e. Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
- f. Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
- g. Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)