IGNOU July Admissions 2021: Registration Deadline Extended Till Oct 25

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday extended the deadline to register for the admissions to UG, PG programmes in open distance learning (ODL) and online modes for July 2021 session. The deadline to register for the July session was initially set at August 3. It was then extended till September 15 and then till September 23. The deadline has now been extended till October 25.
Extension of the last date for submission of Assignments for TEE December 2021 till October 31, 2021. Candidates who wish to take admissions in ODL programmes can register online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See how to register online.
IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: How to re-register online
- Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.ignou.ac.in
- Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above
- Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information
- Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal
- Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting
- Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee
- Step 7: When you're finished, click submit
- Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference
Details required for IGNOU Registration 2021
- Marital status
- Alternate email address
- Guardian’s relation
- Category
- Mobile number
- Scholarship details
- Religion
- Documents Required for registration
- a. Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
- b. Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
- c. Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)
- d. Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
- e. Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
- f. Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
- g. Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)