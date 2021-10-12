IGNOU July Admissions 2021: Registration Deadline Extended Till Oct 25

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday extended the deadline to register for the admissions to UG, PG programmes in open distance learning (ODL) and online modes for July 2021 session. The deadline to register for the July session was initially set at August 3. It was then extended till September 15 and then till September 23. The deadline has now been extended till October 25.

Extension of the last date for submission of Assignments for TEE December 2021 till October 31, 2021. Candidates who wish to take admissions in ODL programmes can register online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See how to register online.

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: How to re-register online

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information

Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

Step 7: When you're finished, click submit

Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference

Details required for IGNOU Registration 2021