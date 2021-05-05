IGNOU July Re-registration Process Begins, Register Before June 15, See Details

IGNOU or Indira Gandhi National Open University aims to encourage, coordinate and set standards for distance and open education in India. Earlier today, IGNOU announced that the re-registration for July 2021 cycle has been opened. Here is more information and details about the re-registration for the July 2021 cycle.

IGNOU re- registration process starts

On Wednesday, 05 May 2021, IGNOU took to its official Twitter handle and announced that the re-registration for July 2021 has started. The tweet also revealed that students will be able to re-register on the Samarth Portal. Moreover, the last date for receiving the Re-registration forms is June 15th, 2021. Check out the tweet about the same below.

The Re-registration for July 2021 cycle has been opened on the Samarth Portal https://t.co/pp84DxIGlt.



The last date for receiving RR forms is 15th June 2021. — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 5, 2021

How to re-register?

A student will have to visit IGNOU.Samarth.edu.in or simply click here for a direct link. The re-registration is happening on the above-mentioned web portal only and no other website. Once the IGNOU Samarth portal opens, a student is required to enter their details like their ‘enrolment number’ and password. Then the student has to enter the Captcha verification. After that, the student hasto log in. In case the student has to have a new registration, they can click on the dialogue box, “New Registration” at the bottom. In case a student has forgotten their password, they can click on the “forgot password” box and enter further details.

What is IGNOU Re-registration?

The re-registration process in IGNOU refers to a student getting registered for the next semester or next year of a program that they are pursuing. Only the students who are already enrolled in undergraduate or postgraduate programs of two or three year durations are required to re-register. For example, if a student is enrolled in a program and is in the first year of graduation, then after completing the first semester, they must re-register for the next semester. The next semester in the above example would be the second semester of the first year of the program.

The re-registration process also requires a student to pay the course fees or whatever part of the fees are left for the particular new semester. For example, if a student took admission in a BDP course and their total fees is Rs 6,000. Then that fee amount is divided into parts and a student is supposed to submit the remaining part of the fees at the time of re-registering.

