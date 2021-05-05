IGNOU July Re-registration Process Begins, Register Before June 15, See Details

Quick links:
Image Source: Shutterstock
IGNOU or Indira Gandhi National Open University aims to encourage, coordinate and set standards for distance and open education in India. Earlier today, IGNOU announced that the re-registration for July 2021 cycle has been opened. Here is more information and details about the re-registration for the July 2021 cycle.
On Wednesday, 05 May 2021, IGNOU took to its official Twitter handle and announced that the re-registration for July 2021 has started. The tweet also revealed that students will be able to re-register on the Samarth Portal. Moreover, the last date for receiving the Re-registration forms is June 15th, 2021. Check out the tweet about the same below.
The Re-registration for July 2021 cycle has been opened on the Samarth Portal https://t.co/pp84DxIGlt.— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 5, 2021
The last date for receiving RR forms is 15th June 2021.
The re-registration process in IGNOU refers to a student getting registered for the next semester or next year of a program that they are pursuing. Only the students who are already enrolled in undergraduate or postgraduate programs of two or three year durations are required to re-register. For example, if a student is enrolled in a program and is in the first year of graduation, then after completing the first semester, they must re-register for the next semester. The next semester in the above example would be the second semester of the first year of the program.
The re-registration process also requires a student to pay the course fees or whatever part of the fees are left for the particular new semester. For example, if a student took admission in a BDP course and their total fees is Rs 6,000. Then that fee amount is divided into parts and a student is supposed to submit the remaining part of the fees at the time of re-registering.