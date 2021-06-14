IGNOU June 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended Again

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has once again extended the last date to submit IGNOU June assignments. Earlier, the last date for IGNOU June assignment submission was June 15. The deadline to submit the Assignments/Project Reports/Internship/Field Work Journal/Dissertation etc has now been extended to June 30.

IGNOU June 2021 assignment submission deadline extended

"IGNOU extends the last date for submission of exam form, assignments, project reports, etc. till 30th June 2021 for TEE June 2021," an official tweet by IGNOU reads.

IGNOU extends the last date for submission of exam form, assignments, project reports, etc. till 30th June 2021 for TEE June 2021 pic.twitter.com/zmYt8FfjRp — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) June 14, 2021

Students who are enrolled for the June term-end exam 2021(IGNOU June TEE) should submit their assignments, project reports etc by the deadline. These have to submit online on the official website of IGNOU. Candidates must visit the official website- ignou.ac.in to submit the same.

IGNOU June TEE postponed due to COVID-19

IGNOU has already announced to postpone the June term-end examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the statement, the revised dates for IGNOU June term-end exams will be notified on the university website at least 21 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The revised schedule will be uploaded on the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU July Admissions 2021

Meanwhile, IGNOU has started the online admission process for the July session. Students who wish to enrol for any online course of Open Distance Learning (ODL) course can apply for admissions on the Samarth Portal of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to submit the IGNOU July 2021 admission form is July 15.