IGNOU June 2021 Exam Result Declared, Here's How To Check IGNOU June TEE Results 2021

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday announced the June term-end exam results 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their IGNOU June TEE Result 2021 online. The IGNOU results are available on the official website- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU had conducted the June term-end exam 2021 from September 27 to October 6. The exam was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to submit the assignment, projects etc. was extended several times, hence, the exam date was pushed forward. The last date to apply for the IGNOU June TEE 2021 was September 20, 2021. The exam was conducted only for those candidates who could not complete the September 2020 and March 2021 exam. The IGNOU June exam admit card was issued on September 14.

How to check IGNOU June TEE 2021 results

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at ignou.ac.in. On the homepage, go to the 'Alert' section Click on the link that reads 'Result for Term End June 2021 Examination' You would be redirected to a new window A login page will appear on the screen Key in your enrollment number and submit Your IGNOU TEE June Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check IGNOU June TEE Result 2021

"In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled," reads the official notice on the IGNOU website. The IGNOU June TEE results 2021 are prepared based on 70% theory exam marks 30% practical assignments. Students who manage to obtain qualifying marks would be considered as pass. Students are advised to download their digital mark sheets and IGNOU June 2021 exam results from the direct link shared above.