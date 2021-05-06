IGNOU June Exam: IGNOU Postpones June TEE 2021, Assignment Submission Deadline Extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday announced the postponement of IGNOU June term-end examinations 2021 due to the surge in the number of COVID cases. The IGNOU June TEE has been postponed till further notification. According to the tentative date sheet issued by the university, the term end exam was scheduled to begin on June 15.

In a statement issued on the official Twitter account of IGNOU, the university said that the decision to postpone June 2021 term-end exam has been taken in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country and its subsequent lockdown. As per the statement, the revised dates for IGNOU June term-end exams will be notified on the university website at least 21 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The revised schedule will be uploaded on the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU TEE June 2021 assignment submission deadline also extended

According to the official notice released by IGNOU, the online link for the submission of exam form will be opened, accordingly. The university further said that the last date for submission of assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork Journal/ dissertation, etc has been extended up to May 31, 2021. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU regularly for updates.

IGNOU July Re-Registration window open

Earlier on Wednesday, IGNOU had announced that students can re-register for the July 2021 session has been started. The last date to re-register for the July session is June 15. Candidates must visit the Samarth Portal of IGNOU to register.