IGNOU Exam 2020: June Exam Postponed To September, July 31 Is Last Date For Registration

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed the IGNOU Exam 2020. The term-end examination, also known as IGNOU TEE exam, will now be conducted in the first week of September. The examinations of the final year, final semester of Master’s Degree & Bachelor’s Degree Programmes and Post Graduate Diploma and Certificate programs have been postponed, as per the new official notice posted on the IGNOU website. The IGNOU Exam 2020 was scheduled to take place from June 1, 2020. However, in wake of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the university announced its postponement to September.

IGNOU Exam 2020 Updates: IGNOU June Exam postponed

Students and parents can access the official notice on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. According to the reports of a media portal, more than five lakh students are expected to attend IGNOU TEE twice a year. When the postponement of IGNOU Exam 2020 was announced by the university’s chief public relations officer Rajesh Sharma in May 2020, the students were not informed when the exams will be conducted if IGNOU June exam was postponed. Moreover, at the time, Vice Chancellor Nageshwar Rao had also added that the university will provide sufficient time to the learners before announcing the next date for the examination. Hence, the university has now deemed the first week of September as a more suitable time.

IGNOU June Exam postponed: When is the last date to submit the form?

In IGNOU Exam Notification, the university also announced that last date for online submission of assignments and IGNOU exam form has been extended till July 31, 2020. While the earlier the last date was till July 15, 2020. Students can make the submission of assignments through e-mail or offline by physical submission at study centres. The submission of project reports and other components can be done online through a software link made available at the homepage of the University’s website. It is important to note that this is the second time IGNOU has extended the last date of submission of project reports and the IGNOU form.

IGNOU Exam 2020: How will IGNOU TEE Exam be conducted this year?

This year, the Indira Gandhi National Open University will be conducting the examinations as per UGC guidelines. According to the reports of a media portal, many universities are expected to adopt alternative and simplified modes of examinations in wake of the pandemic. In other words, universities can choose to use any mode, either one or a combination of MCQ/ multiple choice questions and OMR/ optical mark recognition based papers, Open book examinations, open choices, assignment/ presentation based assessments, etc.

