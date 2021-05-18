IGNOU June TEE 2021 Form Link Out, Know Who Can Apply For IGNOU June Exam

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the online application window for June 2021 Term-End Examination. IGNOU has postponed the June exam that was scheduled to begin on June 15, 2021. However, the link to submit the IGNOU June form has been uploaded on the official website- www.ignou.ac.in.

The last date to apply is June 15. IGNOU will release the revised schedule for the IGNOU June term end exam soon. IGNOU has also released the instructions and guidelines for IGNOU form submission. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions and guidelines accordingly.

Who can apply for IGNOU June TEE 2021

Required numbers of assignment(s), as applicable for the course(s) filled for appearing in the TEE, have been submitted.

Registration for the course(s) is valid and not time-barred.

The minimum duration for appearing in the course(s) has been completed.

Bachelor Degree Programmes students may please note that the exam of the courses in a particular group (Group1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6) are conducted on the same day, date, and time. In case, date and time of exam for two courses are the same but the courses are of different years/semester, it will not be considered as Clash and no request for a change in date/session will be considered.

Instructions and Guidelines

IGNOU has also extended the validity of registration of the candidates who failed to appear in TEE June 2020 and TEE December 2020 that were held in September and February, respectively. Such candidates can register for TEE June 2021 exam on or before June 15. Candidates whose registration is not found valid can contact IGNOU Registrar by email at registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in or phone no. 011-29571301.

" Students who failed to appear in the Term-end-examination, June 2020 and December 2020 (held in September 2020 and February 2021) respectively, and their validity of registration is expiring in December 2020, their validity of registration has been extended up to June 2021 as a onetime measure. At the time of filling of the examination form, if registration is not found valid, or course(s) for which you are eligible for appearing in the June 2021Term-end Examination is not reflected in the drop-down box, you are advised to approach Registrar SRD (registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in) or phone no. 011-29571301," the official notice reads.

IGNOU December TEE 2020 Result

IGNOU has stated that December TEE 2020 result will be uploaded on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU December Results will be uploaded on the official website- ignou.ac.in in a phased manner. In case, the result of any course is not declared on or before the last date of submission of the June form, candidates should fill the exam form without waiting for the result, said the university.

