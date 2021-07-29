IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), on July 29, took to Twitter to announce that it has released IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2021. The admit card has been released on Thursday and candidates who will be appearing for June term-end examination will be able to download it. Candidates can download their admit card which is available on the website ignou.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below. IGNOU tweeted, "Hall Ticket for June 2021 Term End Examination."

Hall Ticket for June 2021 Term End Examinationhttps://t.co/gfotOrjn7j — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 29, 2021

IGNOU June TEE examination: Details

The IGNOU June TEE examination is scheduled to begin on 3rd August 2021. The exam will continue till 9th September, 2021. It is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon/evening. The morning shift will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue till 1 p.m. Afternoon or the second shift will start at 2 p.m. and will continue till 5 p.m. Candidates appearing for exams should make sure to download their admit cards. Here are the steps one can follow to download the admit card easily.

IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Candidates will have to visit the official website which is ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads "IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2021"

Candidates should enter their enrolment number and select the program.

Click on submit button

Post clicking on submit button, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check the details mentioned in the hall ticket and download it.

Candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to go through every detail mentioned on their admit card.

IGNOU TEE June Timetable: Highlights

The Term End Examination will begin from 3rd August 2021. It will continue till 9th September 9, 2021. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10 a.m. and will continue till 1 p.m., whereas the second shift is scheduled to be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Duration will also be mentioned on the question paper. OMR sheets will be provided for marking objective-type answers.

COVID-19 Protocols to be followed

It is mandatory for those candidates who have to appear for the examination to follow the guidelines issued by Indian government. As per the guidelines, social distancing and other measures pertaining to COVID19 must be followed at the exam centre University has announced that due to COVID-19 restrictions at some places. students may not get the centre they opted for. However, the University is trying its best to accommodate students in a nearby Examination Centre.