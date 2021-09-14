IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Indira Gandhi National Open University Tuesday released the IGNOU admit card 2021 for the June term-end exam (TEE) 2021. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their IGNOU June TEE admit card 2021. The IGNOU admit card is available for download on the official website- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU will conduct the June TEE 2021 from September 27 to October 6, 2021. The IGNOU June TEE examination was earlier scheduled to begin on August 3, 2021, and continue till September 9, 2021. The admit card was also released on July 29. However, the exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will begin on September 27.

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket How To Download

Candidates will have to visit the official website which is ignou.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link which reads "IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2021" Candidates should key in their enrolment number and select the program. Click on the submit button Post clicking on submit button, the IGNOU June TEE hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Cross-check the details mentioned in the hall ticket and download it. Candidates must take its printout and keep a hard copy of the same.

Direct link to download IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2021

Candidates are advised to go through every detail mentioned on their admit card. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10 a.m. and will continue till 1 p.m., whereas the second shift is scheduled to be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Duration will also be mentioned on the question paper. OMR sheets will be provided for marking objective-type answers.

It is mandatory for those candidates who have to appear for the examination to follow the guidelines issued by the Indian government. As per the guidelines, social distancing and other measures pertaining to COVID19 must be followed at the exam centre University has announced that due to COVID-19 restrictions at some places. Students may not get the centre they opted for. However, the University is trying its best to accommodate students in a nearby Examination Centre. Candidates must read the instructions and guidelines printed on the hall ticket carefully.