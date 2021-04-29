IGNOU June TEE Assignment Submission Deadline Extended To May 31, Check Notice Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the extension of the last date for the IGNOU June TEE assignment submission. Students enrolled in June Term-End Examination (TEE) now have until May 31, 2021, to submit their assignments, journals, project reports, internship, dissertation, and fieldwork reports. Here's a look at the official statement passed by IGNOU.

IGNOU June TEE Assignment Submission Date Extended to May 31, 2021

IGNOU released the official statement regarding the IGNOU assignment submission revised dates via Twitter. The official statement read, "In continuation of the earlier notification issued by SED, IGNOU dated 31st March 2021, the last date of the following activities is hereby notified.

1. The last date for submission of assignments for the Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission - has been extended up to May 31, 2021.

2. The last date for submission of project reports/internship/fieldwork journal/dissertation, etc. for Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission shall be May 31, 2021."

The last date for submission of Assignments has been extended till 31st May 2021 for TEE June 2021 pic.twitter.com/vu4PqnYS9g — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) April 29, 2021

Candidates of all programs can submit their assignments by the date mentioned above in the IGNOU June TEE official notice. Reportedly, this is not the first time that the IGNOU assignment submission last date has been changed. Previously, students were asked to submit their assignments by April 30, 2021. The push and pull in important dates have become common for educational bodies due to the dynamic nature of lockdown. Hence, students are advised to keep up with new developments by regularly visiting the official website of IGNOU, of which a direct link is provided below.

Furthermore, it must be noted that earlier this week, VC Nageshwar Rao had mentioned that students would not be allowed to appear for the final examination without the submission of tutor-marked assignments, as per the latest media reports. Indira Gandhi National Open University has scheduled its UG PG examination from June 15 to July 19 for the academic year 2020-21. The IGNOU UG PG examination will be conducted in two sessions, one in the morning and the other in the evening. The official notice is also available on the website.

Image Source: Shutterstock