IGNOU Launches Certificate Course In Sanskrit, Here's All You Need To Know

IGNOU Sanskrit speech programme: IGNOU has launched a certificate programme in Sanskrit language. The course has been launched by the School of Humanities of Indira Gandhi National Open University. The name of programme is 'certificate course in Communicative Sanskrit and classes will be conducted through open and distance mode in online format. It is required that interested candidates should have done 10+2 from the recognized Board. The duration of this course is between six to twelve months and it will be started from July 2021 session. IGNOU took to Twitter to inform about the programme launch.

Fee and Important dates

Fee for the whole course is Rs. 1,500

Fee for registration is Rs. 200

Launch of programme- July 8

Last date to apply for getting admission- July 15

IGNOU Admission 2021: How to apply for Sanskrit course

Visit IGNOU Samarth's official site that is ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Enter login details (if you have already registered) or enter registration details

Fill in all columns of the form and pay the application fees

Click on submit and you will be directed to a confirmation page

Print the confirmation page for future reference

Vision

IGNOU believes that Sanskrit is the oldest language in the world and is also the most authentic one. Since discipline and values ​​are the heritage of this language, IGNOU is starting a course on this with aim of making students linguistically proficient. The certification course aims to improve the linguistic skills of students and enable them to converse in Sanksrit.

Other recent courses offered by IGNOU

IGNOU recently added another course to its Masters programme list. M.A. Programme in Urdu has been launched on 25th June 2021. The masters programme in Urdu is a two-year degree course. The medium of learning will be Urdu. The programme exposes learners to a wide range of Urdu Language and Literature. It would be helpful in developing a sound understanding of Urdu Literature and also other literature as Arabic, Persian, English, Hindi, and other New Literature. Interested candidates can find details about newly launched programmes offered by IGNOU on IGNOU website. Candidates are advised to go through the common prospectus before taking admission to any course. the prospectus for the year 2021 is available on the website. Here is direct link to the common prospectus.