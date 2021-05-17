IGNOU Launches Degree Management System For Students Who Haven't Received Certificates

Earlier today, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched a new IGNOU online degree management system (DMS) for students who are otherwise eligible to receive a degree/diploma/certificate in the 33rd and 34th convocation but have not so far. To explain this initiative further, IGNOU released an official circular where instructions regarding registration were clarified. Students seeking certificates can apply online at sedservices.ignou.ac.in/idms/.

IGNOU Online Degree Management System

The official notification released by IGNOU read, “The certificates of eligible students of master’s degree, bachelor’s degree, postgraduate diploma and diploma programmes have been forwarded to their regional centre/regional centre opted by the students for issuing to them. The certificates of postgraduate certificate and certificate programme are available with the headquarters. However, the students who have not received the degree/diploma/certificate may inform the regional centre/headquarters where their certificate was sent/available and apply online to receive the same, if not received, so far. Those who become eligible for award of Degree/Diploma/ Certificate in the 33rd and 34th Convocation but have not received the Certificate/not registered, so far may apply/register for this purpose now.”

To apply for IGNOU DMS, the student must log in on the website and fill up the requisite details and upload the necessary documents such as 1. IGNOU IDENTITY CARD and 2. GRADE CARD/PROVISIONAL CERTIFICATE in jpg/jpeg format having file size up to 100kb. Students will also have to pay the requisite fee online for the same purpose. Here are the details -

Rs. 600/- per certificate may be paid online, if not paid earlier, for the Master Degree, Bachelor Degree, Post Graduate Diploma and Diploma Programmes.

Rs. 200/- for PG Certificate/ Certificate programmes for the students who have completed their Certificate programme in the 34th Convocation.

No fee for PG Certificate/ Certificate programmes for the students who have completed their Certificate programme in the 33rd Convocation.

The students of MBA, MCA, M.COM, BTCM, BNS, etc. are required to pay the fee @ Rs.600/- per certificate. Students have to take all the certificates if they have qualified for more than one module of the Programme in one Convocation.

Students are advised to take a printout of the acknowledgement after a successful registration. The acknowledgement form typically comes right away but in case it doesn't, students are expected to wait for 48 hours before contacting the varsity. They may contact IGNOU DMS through 011-29572209 or convocation_feequery@ignou.ac.in. For more queries, they may contact the local phone numbers and email addresses of the Regional Centres available at the University’s website.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK