IGNOU OPENMAT 2021: Application Process For MBA, And PG Diploma Admissions Begins

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online application process for candidates seeking admissions in MBA and PG Diploma programs. Candidates The last date to apply is March 10. IGNOU will conduct the entrance tests for MBA -OPENMAT XLIX on April 11, 2021. There is no age bar (Upper age limit) for taking admissions to these programs.

IGNOU Management Programme (OPENMAT)

Master of Business Administration Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice

Eligibility Criteria

IGNOU MBA Program- For taking admission to the MBA program candidates will have to clear an entrance test - OPENMAT. Graduate from recognized University (including chartered accountancy/ cost accountancy/ company secretaryship) with 50% marks for general category and 45% for reserved category candidates. The score of OPENMAT is valid only for January 2021 admission session.

Also Read| IGNOU Admissions 2021 for January session: Registration deadline extended till March 15

Also Read| IGNOU December Result 2020 for term-end exams declared, here's direct link to check scores

IGNOU PG Specialisation Diploma Programmes: For specialization PG Diploma programs, candidates will not have to take the entrance test. It will be a direct entry. Candidates should have a graduate degree as mentioned above (same as MBA). Students who have directly enrolled for a PG specialization diploma can subsequently enroll for MBA after clearing of OPENMAT entrance exam. Full credit transfer would be given for completed courses. Read the prospectus for more details.

Structure of Course:

The structure of specialization PG Diploma Programme is as follows:

6 courses (36 credits)

One Compulsory course and 5 elective course from the chosen specialization area.

Two Semesters (One Year)

Duration – Minimum – One year (Two Semesters) Maximum – Three years (Six Semesters)

Click here for IGNOU OPENMAT Prospectus

Click here to apply online.

Also Read| PM Modi Speaks On Budget Allocation For Higher Education, Research Sectors: 20 Key Points

Also Read| ESIC Recruitment 2021: 6552 UDC And Stenographer Vacancies Notified, Check Eligibility