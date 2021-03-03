IGNOU OPENMAT 2021: Application Process For MBA, And PG Diploma Admissions Begins

Quick links:
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online application process for candidates seeking admissions in MBA and PG Diploma programs. Candidates The last date to apply is March 10. IGNOU will conduct the entrance tests for MBA -OPENMAT XLIX on April 11, 2021. There is no age bar (Upper age limit) for taking admissions to these programs.
Eligibility Criteria
IGNOU MBA Program- For taking admission to the MBA program candidates will have to clear an entrance test - OPENMAT. Graduate from recognized University (including chartered accountancy/ cost accountancy/ company secretaryship) with 50% marks for general category and 45% for reserved category candidates. The score of OPENMAT is valid only for January 2021 admission session.
IGNOU PG Specialisation Diploma Programmes: For specialization PG Diploma programs, candidates will not have to take the entrance test. It will be a direct entry. Candidates should have a graduate degree as mentioned above (same as MBA). Students who have directly enrolled for a PG specialization diploma can subsequently enroll for MBA after clearing of OPENMAT entrance exam. Full credit transfer would be given for completed courses. Read the prospectus for more details.
Structure of Course:
The structure of specialization PG Diploma Programme is as follows:
