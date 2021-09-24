IGNOU Re-extends Deadline To Register For ODL, Online Programmes Admissions

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday extended the deadline to register for the open distance learning (ODL) programme and online programme. IGNOU has also extended the deadline to register for the re-registration process for July 2021 session. The last date to register was earlier August 3 which was then extended till September 15 and 23. The deadline has been extended till September 28, 2021.

Candidates who wish to take admissions in ODL programmes can register online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See how to register online.

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: How to re-register online

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information

Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

Step 7: When you're finished, click submit

Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference.

Details required for IGNOU Registration 2021