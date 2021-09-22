IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2021: Check How To Apply, Cash Prize Details & More

IGNOU Student Innovation Award: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications from students to participate in the "Studnet Innovation Award 2021". This scheme will provide an opportunity for students to showcase their skills in various fields of interest. According to an official notice issued by IGNOU, any student who is a part of "IGNOU and has developed an innovative product, process or services as a solution to the problem/challenge being faced by individuals or societies in any area, preferably from the given theme areas," can be a part of the innovation scheme.

Those students who get selected for the Innovation Award will be recognized nationally and the best three innovators will get the Studnet Innovation Award-2021 with certificates, trophies. The top three winners will also get a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/-, Rs. 7,000/-, and Rs.5,000/-respectively. Meanwhile, selected potential innovators among the students will be imparted guidance and handholding for improving their innovation further and taking it to the next level, read the official statement.

IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2021 | Here's how to apply

To apply for the Innovation Award 2021, students will have to submit the filled-in Proforma duly typed in MS Word along with the supporting documents through e-mail to ncide@ignou.ac.in

A video clip of 5-10 minutes on the work and development of the project will be required.

Relevant photographs showing innovations will also be required.

Students can also download the application form by visiting the NVRIETI Portal or by logging on to https://sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2021.

Student Innovation Award: Last date | Official notice

As per the official notice, the last date to submit the application form along with the required documents and video clip of the innovation is September 30, 2021. Students can also check the official notice issued by IGNOU Studnet Innovation Award 2021

(Image: IGNOU.ac.in)