IGNOU TEE 2020: Last Date For Submissions And Exam Forms Extended To July 15

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has just extended the last date for submissions of the examination forms, project works and assignments. This extension was decided upon after many students complained about network issues during the pandemic. A notice about this extension has been posted on the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) website.

IGNOU TEE 2020

According to the latest notice posted on the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) website, the final submission date has been extended to July 15, 2020. Previously, the final date for submitting examination forms, project works, assignments, and other important submissions was June 30, 2020. This itself was an extension that was provided as a relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the notice shared by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the university stated that in view of the problem faced by the students in submitting the examination form, assignments, projects, internship reports, the final date for submissions was extended to July 15, 2020. The notice also mentioned that the server had many problems on June 30, 2020.

Further, the notice specified that the extension applied to online submission of IGNOU TEE Exam forms for team end exams. No late fee will be applied as long as students register on or before July 15. Assignments can either be submitted online via email or physical submission at study centres.

According to the IGNOU TEE Exam page, the exam centres will be allotted on first come first serve basis. If your preferred exam centre is already full, then you have no choice by to find an alternate centre. Moreover, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) website also has a full list of IGNOU Assignment for each degree programme. The list of assignments can be found on https://webservices.ignou.ac.in/assignments/

The IGNOU TEE webpage also has a notice about IGNOU Registration. The last date for registration, according to the website, is July 31, 2020. To register, candidates will have to go to the new registration page and choose their course. They will also have to pay a registration fee online.

